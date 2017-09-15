FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to meet with long list of leaders in New York next week -White House
September 15, 2017

Trump to meet with long list of leaders in New York next week -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting next week in New York, the White House said on Friday.

President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump will meet with the leaders of France and Israel on Monday before holding a dinner with Latin American leaders that evening, Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters.

On Tuesday, he will meet Qatar's emir, and on Wednesday, he will meet with leaders from Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, the United Kingdom and Egypt, McMaster said.

Trump will meet on Thursday with leaders from Turkey, Afghanistan and Ukraine before holding a lunch with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, he said.

