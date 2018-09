(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on Wednesday following his meetings at the United Nations in New York, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump will discuss the U.N. General Assembly meeting and other news at 5 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), Sanders said in a post on Twitter.