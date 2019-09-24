Trump at U.N.: U.S. does not seek conflict

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will tell the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States does not seek conflict with other countries but will defend U.S. interests, according to excerpts from his address.

“The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all. But I will never fail to defend America’s interests,” Trump will say, according to excerpts from his speech provided to Reuters.