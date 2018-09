WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Korea, Egypt, France, Israel, Japan, and Britain next week during a gathering for the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back at the White House, after touring North and South Carolina following Hurricane Florence, in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder