United Nations aviation agency council chooses Italian delegate as president

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The International Civil Aviation Organization’s governing council on Monday chose Salvatore Sciacchitano, the head of the agency’s Italian delegation, to become president for a three-year term starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Aysha al Hamili, a pilot in the United Arab Emirates and its representative at the UN’s aviation agency ICAO, was running against Sciacchitano to become the first female president of the 36-member governing council.