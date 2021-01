FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he is “particularly worried” about the power of social media companies and that a regulatory framework should be created so decisions such as banning former U.S. President Donald Trump from Twitter can be done “in line with law.”