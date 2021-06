FILE PHOTO: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday appointed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a second five-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.