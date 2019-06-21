ILO adopts #MeToo treaty against violence and harassment at work

A protester raises a placard reading "#MeToo" during a rally against harassment at Shinjuku shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2018. Picture taken April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Labour Organization (ILO) on Friday adopted a new global treaty against violence and harassment in the workplace, sparked by the women’s #MeToo movement.

The convention, which will be binding on governments that ratify it, was agreed on the final day of the U.N. labor agency’s annual conference of governments, employers groups’ and workers.

Just before the vote, the United States announced it would vote in favor, while Russia said it would abstain. The text aims to protect workers but does not specifically refer to LGBTi (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) people as being amongst the most vulnerable, as sought by activists.