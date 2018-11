WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s government said on Tuesday it would join a growing list of EU countries to shun a U.N. migration pact.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 member UN nations except the United States, which backed out last year. It followed the biggest influx of migrants into Europe since World War Two, many fleeing conflicts and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and beyond.