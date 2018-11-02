Polish PM Morawiecki: Poland likely to shun U.N. migration pact

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, November 2, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will likely back out from a United Nations migration pact, following Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the United States, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

“It is very likely that ... we will not be part of the global pact,” Morawiecki said during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw.

U.N. Special Representative for International Migration Louise Arbour has said moves to shun the pact were regrettable and mistaken, adding the compact simply aimed to improve the management of cross-border movements of people.