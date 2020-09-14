U.N. rights chief discussing visit to Xinjiang with China

FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations (UN) human rights chief said on Monday she was discussing a possible visit to China’s Xinjiang region with Chinese authorities who are facing growing backlash over its treatment of ethnic Uighurs there.

“My Office continues to engage with the Chinese Government on the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the impact on human rights of its policies,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told a council meeting in Geneva.

She also said she was encouraging Hong Kong authorities to monitor closely the enforcement of the national security law and to take steps to review it in response to any possible negative consequences.