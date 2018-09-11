Italy says U.N. rights chief remarks on migrants unfounded, unjust

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday rejected remarks by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on its treatment of migrants as “inappropriate, unfounded, unjust”.

The foreign ministry, in a long and sharply worded statement, was responding to a speech in which Bachelet criticized Italy for denying entry to NGO rescue ships and announced the dispatching of a U.N. team to investigate a “sharp increase in acts of violence and racism against migrants.”