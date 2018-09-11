FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 11, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Italy says U.N. rights chief remarks on migrants unfounded, unjust

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday rejected remarks by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on its treatment of migrants as “inappropriate, unfounded, unjust”.

The foreign ministry, in a long and sharply worded statement, was responding to a speech in which Bachelet criticized Italy for denying entry to NGO rescue ships and announced the dispatching of a U.N. team to investigate a “sharp increase in acts of violence and racism against migrants.”

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.