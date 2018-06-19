U.N. rights boss says U.S. should be stepping up, not retreating

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official voiced dismay on Tuesday at a U.S. decision to withdraw from the main rights forum, saying that Washington should step up its engagement given the number of violations worldwide.

FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein of Jordan speaks during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

The decision, announced earlier by U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley, was “disappointing, if not really surprising news”, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a tweet, adding: “Given the state of #human rights in today’s world, the U.S. should be stepping up, not stepping back”.

Zeid, in his final address to the 47-member forum on Monday, called on the Trump administration to end its “unconscionable” policy of separating children from undocumented migrant parents entering the United States at the border with Mexico.