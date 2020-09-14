U.N. human rights chief says reports of Belarus violence are alarming

FILE PHOTO: U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the 44th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Monday her office was receiving “alarming reports” of the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Belarus.

“Reports continue to indicate unnecessary or excessive use of force by law enforcement officials,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told a council meeting in Geneva where an urgent debate on Belarus is planned.

She said there had been “limited evidence” of any steps by Belarus authorities to address reports of human rights violations.