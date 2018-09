(Reuters) - Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc (UA.N) (UAA.N) said on Thursday it would cut about 3 percent of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

FILE PHOTO - A display for Under Armour merchandise is seen inside an athletic store in New York, U.S., August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company said it now expects annual adjusted earnings of 16 to 19 cents per share, compared with its previous forecast of 14 to 19 cents.

The workforce cuts are expected to be completed by March 2019.