The ticker symbol and company logo for Under Armour, Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc expects a mid-single digit fall in its first-quarter revenue in North America, the footwear maker said on a post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.

Shares of the company, which were up in premarket trading, reversed course to fall about 3 percent.