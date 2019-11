Under Armour faces federal probe over accounting practices: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and company logo for Under Armour, Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) is being probed by U.S. federal law enforcement officials, examining whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

A criminal Inquiry is being conducted by U.S. Justice Department prosecutors, who are also coordinating with civil investigators at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the report here added, citing a source.

Under Armour did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside regular business hours.

Last month, Under Armour said longtime Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank was stepping down from the role next year, handing the reins of the sportswear maker to operations head Patrik Frisk, in an attempt to help battle brutal competition from Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) in the United States.