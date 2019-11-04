Under Armour cuts annual revenue forecast

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and company logo for Under Armour, Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc (UA.N) (UAA.N) lowered its forecast for annual revenue for a second straight time on Monday, citing a stronger dollar and challenges in its direct-to-consumer strategy.

The sportswear maker said it now expects revenue to be up about 2% in fiscal 2019 compared with the prior forecast of a 3% to 4% rise.

The forecast comes a day after the company said it was being probed by the federal investigators on its accounting practices and was cooperating with them.