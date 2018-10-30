Under Armour quarterly revenue beats estimates on overseas growth

FILE PHOTO: A display for Under Armour merchandise is seen inside an athletic store in New York, U.S., August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Under Armour Inc’s (UA.N) (UAA.N) third-quarter revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as its expansion overseas helped offset stagnating sales in the United States.

Net revenue rose 2.4 percent to $1.44 billion, edging past analysts’ average estimate of $1.42 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit rose to $75.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $54.2 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier