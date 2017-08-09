Underwriting bankers on track for 10-20% bonus spike

NEW YORK (IFR) - Bonuses for bankers in debt and equity underwriting could be up 10% to 20% heading into 2018, according to consultancy Johnson Associates.

Higher bonuses to the underwriters may be in line with expectations as all five of the largest US banks have posted double digit gains in the first half.

In debt underwriting Morgan Stanley was up 77% in the first six months compared to last year while Goldman Sachs posted a 10% gain.

Equity underwriting has surged, albeit off of a very low comparable base. For the six months revenue was up 87% at Morgan Stanley and up 82% at Citigroup. Thanks to a strong first quarter Goldman was up 26% at the half.

Revenue from M&A advisory has flattened out and the bonus pool will reflect that. Johnson expects the compensation pool from M&A bankers should be flat to up 5%.

There will likely be exceptions. While advisory revenue at JP Morgan, Goldman was down 4% at the half, and down 8% at Morgan Stanley, it was up 31% at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and up 20% at Citigroup.

Mixed Bag

Johnson is expecting bonuses for FICC traders to stay flat to up 5%, reflecting a moderate decline in client activity, lower levels of market volatility and mixed revenue performance amongst the different US banks.

Goldman saw fixed income trading revenue fall 21% in the first half but revenue was down 2% at JP Morgan. It was up 4% and 6% at Citi and BAML respectively and up 36% at Morgan Stanley.

Johnson is expecting bonuses for equity traders to be flat to down 5% heading into 2018.

Equity trading has been flat due to declining client activity and lower volatility, but still performing near peak levels.

At Morgan Stanley, for example, revenue from equity trading was down 1% in the six month period, but up 1% at JP Morgan and Goldman. BAML outperformed the group in the half, up 5%, while Citi, which is attempting to take market share was down 2%.

Johnson said it expects bonuses will also benefit from positive sentiment across the industry as markets continue to reach record highs, political and regulatory uncertainty abates, and banks continue to cut costs.