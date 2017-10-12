FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain still committed to UNESCO, PM May's spokesman says
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 3:15 PM / in 2 days

Britain still committed to UNESCO, PM May's spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters is seen at dusk in Paris, France, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain remains committed to UNESCO, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday after the United States withdrew from the U.N.’s cultural and educational agency.

“The government is committed to continued UK membership of UNESCO and to working with other member states in support of its important work,” the spokesman told reporters. “But obviously the U.S. relationship with UNESCO is a matter for them.”

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

