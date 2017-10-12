FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. to withdraw from U.N.'s cultural agency in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is withdrawing from UNESCO, the United Nation’s cultural and educational agency, effective Dec. 31, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects U.S. concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” the department said, adding that the United States would seek to “remain engaged ...as a non-member observer state in order to contribute U.S. views, perspectives and expertise.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey

