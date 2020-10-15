Unibail shares jump as French billionaire calls investors to arms

(Reuters) - French billionaire Xavier Niel has teamed up with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's URW.AS former boss to oppose the shopping mall group's planned 3.5 billion euro ($4.10 billion) rights issue, lifting the shares on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Xavier Niel, founder of French broadband Internet provider Iliad attends the presentation of the new set-top box, the Freebox Delta, which combines broadband, television and fixed line telephone services at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Niel, founder of French broadband provider Iliad ILD.PA, and Unibail's former CEO Leon Bressler said they were heading a consortium of investors with a combined 4.1% stake.

They are opposing Unibail’s rights issue - intended to fund the property group’s recovery plan - and asked shareholders to vote against it at a general meeting on November 10.

They will need over 35% of voters present at the meeting to oppose the issue to be successful.

Unibail shares, down 72% year-to-date, were up 11% at 1145 GMT, the only stock on France's blue chip CAC 40 .FCHI index trading in the black.

Bressler called the rights issue “a misguided act by a management team that remains prisoner of its failed strategy that started with the acquisition of Westfield.” He said the purchase of the Westfield shopping mall business was responsible for Unibail’s heavy debt.

“It is time to re-establish URW as Europe’s leading pure-play prime shopping centre business by selling the U.S. portfolio and using proceeds to solve the company’s debt issues,” Bressler said in a statement.

Unibail agreed to buy Westfield, which is mainly focused on the United States and Britain, in late 2017 for $16 billion.

Independent analyst Amal Aboulkhouatem thought it was feasible that Niel and Bressler would muster enough support given their reputations, networks and the alternative prospect of a dilutive capital increase.

Unibail’s stock, recently hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, has lost ground since the Westfield acquisition in 2017.

Bressler said the deal had “polluted” the group’s dominant position in Europe with a more marginal position in the United States, a less attractive market.

URW operates 89 shopping centres mainly in the United States and in Europe, including those at Forum des Halles in Paris and La Part-Dieu in Lyon, a portfolio that the group valued at 60.4 billion euros as of July 30.

The group said in September it would speed up a disposal of shopping centres, and had identified some 6 billion euros ($7.04 billion) of assets it could sell.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)