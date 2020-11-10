Westfield owner Unibail's shareholders reject rights issue

(Reuters) - Shares in shopping mall operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield URW.AS soared 29% after investors rejected a planned 3.5 billion euro ($4.15 billion) rights issue amid vehement opposition from some high-profile shareholders.

In a rare rights issue rejection for a company on France’s blue-chip index, the shareholder vote fell narrowly short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the resolution, with 62% in favour of the capital increase.

The plan had met with intense opposition from a consortium led by French billionaire Xavier Niel and former Unibail CEO Leon Bressler, who have campaigned for the group to step up asset sales including some of the U.S. shopping centres Unibail took on in with its 2017 purchase of Westfield.

They blame Unibail’s heavy debt on the Westfield acquisition, arguing that the group could meet its short-term debt obligations without a rights issue that they say would destroy the company’s share value.

In a call with journalists, Chief Executive Christophe Cuvillier said the group would need to study “all possible alternatives” to strengthen its financial structure.

Shareholders also approved three supervisory board appointments put forward by the rebel consortium - namely Niel, Bressler and Catalan businesswoman Susana Gallardo.

A statement from Niel and Bressler said they would pursue their strategy of refocusing on Europe.

“The cork is off Unibail’s bottle,” said Oddo BHF analyst Mikael Jacoby, adding that the group’s valuation is picking up again and could return to levels more in line with the its business model.

“The stock has been so massacred that there is a windfall effect,” said Kiplink analyst Thierry Claude. The stock is down nearly 60% since January.

Unibail, Europe’s biggest property owner, had announced the capital increase in September as part of a broader restructuring. Cuvillier said the group still planned to implement the plan’s other measures.

He added that a possible first COVID-19 global vaccine could help the group significantly - notably boosting sales opportunities in the United States - but did not change the necessity of shoring up the group’s balance sheet.

Retailers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many forced to close during government-enforced lockdowns. Mall owners have also had to help tenants with rent relief.

While management had proposed billions of euros in European assets disposals, the consortium called for Unibail to sell off its U.S. real estate.