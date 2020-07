FILE PHOTO: Terminal tractors line up to load containers into a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based global ports operator DP World has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea-based UNICO Logistics Co, DP World said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction, subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, DP World said.