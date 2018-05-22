Limagrain to acquire Dutch cereal ingredients business Unicorn

PARIS (Reuters) - French cooperative group Limagrain’s grain ingredients arm has agreed to buy Dutch business Unicorn Grain Specialties from Nordian Capital, it said on Tuesday without disclosing the deal’s value.

The two companies will form a combined business with annual sales close to 150 million euros ($177 million), processing more than 330,000 tonnes of grain a year, Limagrain Cereales Ingredients (LCI) said.

LCI said it will take 100 percent control of Unicorn, which specializes in ingredients used in human food and animal feed.