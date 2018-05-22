FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 22, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Limagrain to acquire Dutch cereal ingredients business Unicorn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French cooperative group Limagrain’s grain ingredients arm has agreed to buy Dutch business Unicorn Grain Specialties from Nordian Capital, it said on Tuesday without disclosing the deal’s value.

The two companies will form a combined business with annual sales close to 150 million euros ($177 million), processing more than 330,000 tonnes of grain a year, Limagrain Cereales Ingredients (LCI) said.

LCI said it will take 100 percent control of Unicorn, which specializes in ingredients used in human food and animal feed.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.