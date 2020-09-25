UniCredit ready to leave life insurance partnership with Aviva: media

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past an Aviva logo outside the company's head office in the city of London, Britain, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

ROME (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI is ready to leave the life insurance partnership it has with British insurer Aviva AV.L, two Italian dailies reported on Friday.

The lender intends to leave Aviva Spa, jointly owned with Aviva and manager of a portfolio of some 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in premiums, daily Il Messaggero reported.

MF, another Italian daily, said the two groups intend to put the portfolio up for sale. It did not rule out UniCredit buying all of it to “recalibrate the strategy”.

UniCredit declined to comment. Aviva was not immediately available.