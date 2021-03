FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo is seen in Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Influential proxy adviser ISS recommended shareholders in UniCredit reject the Italian bank’s remuneration policy at a meeting next month due to the “problematic” pay package of incoming CEO Andrea Orcel.

“The compensation of the new chief executive officer raises significant concern,” ISS said in a report for investors, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.