August 8, 2019 / 2:39 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

UniCredit Chairman Saccomanni has died: source

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Fabrizio Saccomanni, chairman of Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI), has died suddenly, a person with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Saccomanni, 76, formerly a top executive at the Bank of Italy and also economy minister, had attended UniCredit’s results presentation in Milan on Wednesday.

The source confirmed a report of Saccomanni’s death published by daily Corriere della Sera on its website. UniCredit declined to comment.

Saccomanni was appointed chairman of the board of UniCredit, a non-executive role, in April last year. The bank is run by Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier.

