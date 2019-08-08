UniCredit Chairman Saccomanni has died: source

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Fabrizio Saccomanni gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Fabrizio Saccomanni, chairman of Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI), has died suddenly, a person with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

Saccomanni, 76, formerly a top executive at the Bank of Italy and also economy minister, had attended UniCredit’s results presentation in Milan on Wednesday.

The source confirmed a report of Saccomanni’s death published by daily Corriere della Sera on its website. UniCredit declined to comment.

Saccomanni was appointed chairman of the board of UniCredit, a non-executive role, in April last year. The bank is run by Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier.