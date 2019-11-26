UniCredit to exit thermal coal mining projects by 2023

FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo in Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit (CRDI.MI) on Tuesday pledged to fully exit thermal coal mining projects by 2023, joining a growing number of global financial companies striving to improve their green credentials.

Presenting its sustainability targets a week before unveiling a new four-year plan, UniCredit also said it would raise its exposure to the renewable energy sector by a quarter to more than 9 billion euros ($9.9 billion) by 2023.

France’s BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) last week announced it would completely exit coal financing related to thermal coal sector by 2030 in the European Union and by 2040 worldwide.