UniCredit identifies data breach in Italian client records

FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo in Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said on Monday its cyber security team had identified a data breach involving a file created in 2015 and containing approximately 3 million records, all regarding Italian clients.

Italy’s biggest lender by assets said no bank details which would permit access to customer accounts or allow for unauthorized transactions had been compromised.

The bank added it immediately launched an internal investigation and had informed all the relevant authorities, including the police.