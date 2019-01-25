UniCredit ordered to tell clients about breach of mobile bank accounts

FILE PHOTO - Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s privacy watchdog on Dec. 13 asked the country’s biggest bank UniCredit to inform clients of an attempted data breach of 731,519 mobile banking accounts dating back to Oct. 21, a document on the authority’s website showed.

In a statement issued on Friday, the bank said it had promptly blocked the attempt and had asked some clients to change their password as a precaution.

“The incident has been closed and resolved both with clients and competent authorities,” the bank said.