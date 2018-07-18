UniCredit sells 537 million euros in soured loans to Banca IFIS

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said on Wednesday it had sold a soured loan portfolio with a nominal value of 537 million euros ($625 million) to Banca IFIS (IF.MI).

FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The impact of the sale, which UniCredit did not disclose, will be reflected in second-quarter earnings, it said.

UniCredit said the portfolio comprised both unsecured and secured loans granted to small businesses and individuals.

IFIS, a bank that specializes in recovering soured debt, said in a separate statement that the portfolio included more than 20,000 loans, partly extended through current accounts.