UniCredit CEO sees no merger until late 2021 at earliest: Euromoney

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit (CRDI.MI) does not see any merger with another bank until late 2021 at the earliest, the bank’s CEO Jean Pierre Mustier was cited by monthly magazine Euromoney as saying.

Mustier told Euromoney there could be “no non-organic evolution of the group for three-to-four years”.

The publication said the CEO remained committed to building a pan-European commercial bank.

There has been recurrent speculation this year of UniCredit and France’s Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) possibly tying up.

Mustier had previously said the bank would assess strategic options, including a possible merger, after completing a turnaround plan in 2019.