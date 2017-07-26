Societe Generale CEO says sees no tie-up with UniCredit: paper

FILE PHOTO: Frederic Oudea, Chief Executive Officer of French bank Societe Generale, speaks during the presentation of the company's 2016 annual results in Paris, France, February 9, 2017.

MILAN (Reuters) - Societe Generale has no merger plans with top Italian lender UniCredit, the chief executive of the French bank told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

"I do not see any tie-ups," Frederic Oudea said in response to a question about the possibility of a merger with UniCredit.

UniCredit's current CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, a French national, used to be a top manager at Societe Generale and there has been recurring speculation that the two banks may consider merging.

Oudea said the priority of his bank was to focus on adapting its business model to new digital technologies, improving services and profitability.