UniCredit CEO looking at international M&A: shareholder

FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of UniCredit bank is seen in Milan, Italy, in this February 8, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier is looking at international mergers and acquisitions and is eying not only France but also England and Spain, a top shareholder said on Wednesday.

“I am fairly sure he wants to do some kind of deal ... there’s not just France because there could also be England and Spain,” Alessandro Mazzucco said on the sidelines of a conference.

The bank declined to comment.

Mazzucco is chairman of banking foundation Cariverona which owns 1.8 percent of Italy’s biggest bank by assets.

Last December, Mustier told monthly magazine Euromoney he did not see any merger with another bank until late 2021.

The CEO had previously said the bank would assess strategic options, including mergers, after completing a turnaround plan in 2019.

During the last year there has been recurrent speculation UniCredit and France’s Societe Generale could consider a tie up.

“The relations the government is building with France don’t help,” Mazzucco said.

He said European elections at the end of May were not a particular hurdle for any deal but added one would happen “when situations arise that can allow them”.