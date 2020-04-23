UniCredit appoints Hecker as global head of equity capital markets

FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has appointed Jana Hecker, formerly at Deutsche Bank, as its global head of equity capital markets (ECM), Italy’s biggest bank said on Thursday.

It announced a spate of appointments in January following the presentation of a business plan through 2023 a month earlier.

Based in Munich, Hecker takes over from Stefania Godoli, who in January was appointed to lead a joint venture between UniCredit’s investment banking and commercial banking divisions in Italy.

Hecker reports to Luca Falco, head of global syndicate and capital markets, who had taken on Godoli’s role on an interim basis.

Hecker started her career at JPMorgan in New York, moving then to Goldman Sachs and, more recently, to Deutsche Bank.

UniCredit also named Alexander Vart as head of ECM Germany & Austria and Paolo Garzarelli as head of ECM Italy.