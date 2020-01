FILE PHOTO: Unicredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company cut its stake in Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) to 2.02% as of December 20, according to filings from Italy’s market watchdog Consob.

Its previous position as of June 28 was 4.986%, Consob said.