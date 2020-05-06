Italy's top bank UniCredit posts larger-than-expected $2.9 billion first-quarter loss

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) posted on Wednesday a 2.7 billion euro ($2.9 billion) loss in the first quarter after writing down loans in anticipation of the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Unicredit headquarters of which many employees are working from home due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Analysts had on average looked for a 1.53 billion euro loss in a consensus compiled by the bank, on revenues of 4.48 billion euros.

UniCredit, which also has operations in Germany and Austria, said revenues came in at 4.38 billion euros, down 8% from a year earlier, hurt by a sharp drop in trading income amid market turmoil despite higher fees.

The bank booked 1.26 billion euros in net loan writedowns in the period, it said.

It also took a 1.3 billion euro hit in the quarter to pave the way for 5,200 voluntary layoffs it agreed with unions in April as envisaged by a business plan unveiled in December.

UniCredit booked a 1.7 billion euro charge in the period due to the disposal of part of its stake in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi, the last step in a string of asset sales in recent years.

Italy began on Monday to gradually unwind a near two-month lockdown which has ravaged its economy, leading authorities to expect the worst recession since World War II and a raft of bankruptcies.

UniCredit warned last month it would book 900 million euros in additional loan loss provisions in the first quarter to take into account an expected 13% contraction in the euro zone’s 2020 gross domestic product.

When the pandemic hit, UniCredit was just emerging from a successful restructuring which allowed it to reduce impaired loans to 5% of total lending from 16% when French investment banker Jean Pierre Mustier took over as CEO in mid-2016.

After slashing costs and boosting UniCredit’s capital buffers through a cash call and asset sales, Mustier had been focusing on lifting returns for investors but had to put dividend payments and a share buyback plan on hold earlier this year to comply with regulatory demands in the current crisis.

On Tuesday, rival heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) posted a surprise 10% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by strong trading gains and low loan loss provisions.

It said it would use a capital gain from a recent disposal to cover the bulk of 1.5 billion euros in loan loss provisions that the economic slump could drive in the course of the year.