The Unicredit bank headquarters is seen in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit has issued $3 billion of senior non-preferred notes with a 5-year maturity to a prima institutional investor, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The notes, part of the bank’s U.S. Global Medium Term Note Programme, were sold at a spread of 420 basis points over the Euro 5-year swap rate, it added.

Citibank, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit Bank AG acted as dealers of the placement.