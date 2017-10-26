Unilever to settle Dutch preference shares buyout

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) announced on Thursday that its offer to buy back the bulk of its Dutch preference shares for about 450 million euros had been declared unconditional, marking a step toward its goal of simplifying its capital structure.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said that as of Wednesday, about 99 percent of the issued and outstanding preference shares had been tendered, and that remaining shares could be tendered until November 2 when the buyout will be settled.

The company announced in August that it had agreed to buy back the bulk of those shares, fresh from defending itself against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz (KHC.O).