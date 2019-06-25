Unilever to shut ice cream facility in Nevada, cut 300 jobs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

(Reuters) - Unilever said on Tuesday it would close its ice cream manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada, resulting in 300 people losing their jobs.

The plant manufactures ice cream and frozen novelties for brands including Ben and Jerry’s, Breyers, Magnum, Popsicle, Good Humor and Klondike, said Catherine Reynolds, a Unilever spokeswoman.

“The closure of our Henderson facility is in the best long-term interest of our business,” she said, adding that the facility’s production will be transferred to factories in Sikeston, Missouri; Covington, Tennesse and Vermont.

Unilever, which also makes household goods ranging from Dove soaps to Knorr packet soups, said the Henderson facility’s production would cease at the end of August. Employees at the plant can apply for open positions at other sites.

Unilever’s shares were down 0.4 percent at 4,933.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange.