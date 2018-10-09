FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Proxy firm Glass Lewis had endorsed Unilever's Dutch move

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had recommended shareholders vote in favour of Unilever’s (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) proposed move to the Netherlands before the plan got scrapped last week.

FILE PHOTO: Traffic and people pass by the front of the Unilever building in central London, Britain, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/ Hannah McKay/File Photo

Unilever on Friday pulled the plug on the proposal, which faced opposition from UK shareholders. That happened before the influential advisory firm distributed its report.

Now that the proposal has been withdrawn, Glass Lewis recommends shareholders abstain from voting.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

