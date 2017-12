LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) has agreed to sell its margarine and spreads business to KKR (KKR.N) for 6.8 billion euros ($8 billion), it said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters saying the U.S. private equity fund had made it into exclusive talks to buy the shrinking business.

