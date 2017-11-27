FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever to buy U.S. bodycare products company Sundial Brands
November 27, 2017 / 3:58 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Unilever to buy U.S. bodycare products company Sundial Brands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Angl-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) is to buy U.S.-based company Sundial Brands, a maker of hair and skincare products, expanding deeper into the fast-growing personal care products market.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The maker of Dove soap and Axe body spray announced the deal on Monday, without disclosing financial terms.

Sundial, a 26-year-old company based in New Jersey, is home to brands including SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage and Madam C.J. Walker. It is expected to have turnover of $240 million this year.

Sundial will operate as a standalone unit within Unilever and its founder, Richelieu Dennis, who hails from Liberia, will stay on to run it.

Buying Sundial accelerates Unilever’s push deeper into personal care products, which tend to grow faster and be more international than its food business.

The deal is part of a bigger buying spree by Unilever, which earlier this year rebuffed a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft-Heinz (KHC.O), that has included Pukka Herbs and Tazo tea, Carver Korea beauty products and Mae Terra food.

Reporting by Martinne GellerEditing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
