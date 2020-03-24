Unilever to protect workers from sudden pay drop for up to three months

FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

(Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) said on Tuesday it would shield its workforce for up to three months from sudden drop in pay, resulting from market disruptions or an inability to perform their roles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of Dove soaps and Omo detergent also said it would help its “most vulnerable” small- and medium-sized suppliers with cash and will extend credit to select small-scale retailers, as part of a 500 million euro ($543.25 million) relief program.