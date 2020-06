FILE PHOTO: Britain's Business Secretary Alok Sharma holds the daily coronavirus news conference at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 12, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever’s decision to base the company solely in Britain and not in the Netherlands represented a vote of confidence in the country, said British business minister Alok Sharma.

“Delighted to see Unilever’s proposals to become a fully incorporated UK company – a clear vote of confidence in the UK,” Sharma said on Twitter on Thursday.