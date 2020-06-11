Dutch government regrets Unilever's British HQ decision

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Thursday said it regretted Unilever’s (ULVR.L) choice to base the company solely in Britain and not in the Netherlands.

“We regret this proposal as we would rather have seen a simplification with a Dutch company at the head,” Economy Minister Eric Wiebes said in a letter to parliament.

“But at the same time we understand that this simplification has no consequences for Dutch operations.”

Wiebes added that Unilever has promised that if it were to split off its food & refreshment business at any point that company would be based and listed in the Netherlands.