Unilever: No comment on report that Plc shareholders approved unification

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for Unilever ULVR.LUNA.AS on Monday declined to comment on a media report saying shareholders in the British Plc approved its proposal to unify its corporate structure with a London-based entity.

The report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, was published ahead of a shareholders meeting where the result is expected to be announced. The meeting will begin at 1330 GMT.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton

