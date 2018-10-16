FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unilever executive defends executive pay policy

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A Unilever executive defended the company’s executive pay policy on Tuesday, but said the consumer goods company learned lessons from the substantial opposition the policy garnered earlier this year.

FILE PHOTO: Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Peter Newhouse, executive vice president for reward at Unilever, told the British parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee that the company was engaging with shareholders now and planning meetings for the second half of October.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

